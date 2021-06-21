FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FormFactor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$86m ÷ (US$980m - US$147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, FormFactor has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

So How Is FormFactor's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that FormFactor is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 10% on its capital. In addition to that, FormFactor is employing 181% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On FormFactor's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, FormFactor has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 277% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

