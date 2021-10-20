FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is FormFactor's Net Debt?

As you can see below, FormFactor had US$29.5m of debt at June 2021, down from US$50.1m a year prior. However, it does have US$256.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$226.8m.

A Look At FormFactor's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FORM Debt to Equity History October 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FormFactor had liabilities of US$153.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$65.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$256.2m as well as receivables valued at US$111.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$149.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that FormFactor has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, FormFactor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that FormFactor has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FormFactor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. FormFactor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, FormFactor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that FormFactor has net cash of US$226.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$103m, being 141% of its EBIT. So we don't think FormFactor's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if FormFactor insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

