FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is FormFactor's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that FormFactor had US$31.7m of debt in March 2021, down from US$45.2m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$267.7m in cash, leading to a US$236.1m net cash position.

How Strong Is FormFactor's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FORM Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FormFactor had liabilities of US$146.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$67.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$267.7m as well as receivables valued at US$108.3m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$162.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that FormFactor has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that FormFactor has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that FormFactor has boosted its EBIT by 41%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FormFactor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. FormFactor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, FormFactor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case FormFactor has US$236.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 147% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$105m. So we don't think FormFactor's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FormFactor you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

