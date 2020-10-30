FormFactor, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.7% to US$28.81 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were US$178m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.29, an impressive 29% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on FormFactor after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FORM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from FormFactor's five analysts is for revenues of US$718.4m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 6.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 5.2% to US$1.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$706.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.04 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$36.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on FormFactor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that FormFactor's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.4% increase next year well below the historical 16%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than FormFactor.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards FormFactor following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on FormFactor. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for FormFactor going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with FormFactor .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.