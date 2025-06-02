FormFactor, Inc. Acquires Manufacturing Site in Farmers Branch, Texas for $55 Million

FormFactor acquired a Texas manufacturing facility for $55 million to enhance operational flexibility and meet growing semiconductor demands.

FormFactor, Inc., a prominent provider of semiconductor test and measurement technologies, has acquired a manufacturing facility in Farmers Branch, Texas, for $55 million. The site includes four structures and 50,000 square feet of clean room space, which will enhance the company's operational flexibility and align with its strategic goals. CEO Mike Slessor emphasized that this purchase positions FormFactor to efficiently meet growing demand driven by advanced packaging technologies, particularly in High Bandwidth Memory probe-card products. The facility's location in a lower-operating cost area adds to its value, and Slessor views this acquisition as a critical step in refining the company's operational strategy to address expected long-term demand.

Potential Positives

FormFactor, Inc. strategically enhances its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring a facility in Texas, which includes 50,000 square feet of clean room space crucial for semiconductor production.

The acquisition positions FormFactor to meet anticipated increasing long-term demand for its probe-card products, driven by advancements in packaging technologies.

The company benefits from a lower-operating cost region, which may lead to improved profitability and cost-effective operations.

The purchase for $55 million represents a competitive investment in an asset that aligns with FormFactor's strategic roadmap and operational flexibility.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of the manufacturing facility for $55 million may strain the company's financial resources or raise concerns about its ability to maintain profitability amidst increasing operational expenditures.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements suggests a level of volatility and unpredictability that could impact investor confidence.

The reliance on customer demand and market trends indicates vulnerability to external factors that could significantly affect the future performance of the company.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did FormFactor, Inc. make?

FormFactor, Inc. purchased a manufacturing site in Farmers Branch, Texas for $55 million.

What is the size of the new manufacturing facility?

The facility comprises four structures and includes 50,000 square feet of clean room space.

How does this acquisition align with FormFactor's strategy?

The acquisition provides significant operational flexibility and aligns with FormFactor's strategic roadmap for advanced packaging technologies.

What product demand is influencing FormFactor's growth?

Increased test intensity driven by advanced packaging technologies is driving demand for FormFactor's probe-card products, particularly High Bandwidth Memory.

Where can I find more information about FormFactor, Inc.?

More information can be found on FormFactor’s official website at www.formfactor.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FORM Insider Trading Activity

$FORM insiders have traded $FORM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SLESSOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $735,905 .

. KELLEY STEVEN-WAISS sold 3,870 shares for an estimated $120,047

DENNIS THOMAS ST sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,720

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $FORM stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading provider of test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it has purchased a manufacturing site in Farmers Branch, Texas. The site, which comprises four structures and includes 50,000 square feet of clean room space, was purchased for $55 million dollars.





Commenting on the purchase, Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc., said, “FormFactor’s purchase of the Farmers Branch, Texas manufacturing facility enables us to acquire a scarce, fit-for-purpose asset that aligns with our strategic roadmap and provides significant operational flexibility. Located in a lower-operating cost region, it is one of a handful of existing facilities in the U.S. that has a clean room and comes equipped with the infrastructure to meet our future manufacturing needs.”





Slessor added, “As we’ve said for some time, we are seeing increased test intensity driven by the adoption of advanced packaging technologies, which is in turn driving increased demand for FormFactor’s probe-card products. This is evident in the recent rapid growth of our High Bandwidth Memory, or HBM, probe-card revenue, and we expect this advanced-packaging driven growth to continue.”.





“The purchase of this facility, for a competitive price, creates optionality for us in cost-effectively meeting this anticipated increasing long-term demand, and it will be an important step forward as we refine our operational strategy.”





