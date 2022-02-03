FormFactor (FORM) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FormFactor FORM reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. Also, the bottom line increased 10% on a sequential basis and came in line with the year-ago reported figure.

Revenues increased 4% year over year and 7.9% from the third quarter to $205 million. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

The year-over-year growth in the top line was driven by strong demand for DRAM, Flash and Systems. Further, the launch of cryogenic testing as a service for quantum applications remained a tailwind.

Yet, weak momentum in the foundry and logic market remained a concern.

Segments in Detail

Probe card: Revenues from this segment were $165.9 million for the fourth quarter, up 7.1% sequentially and 2.1% year over year.

Foundry & Logic (accounting for 55.6% of revenues) revenues were $114 million, down 7% year over year but up 8.9% sequentially.

Revenues for DRAM products (19.7% of revenues) were $40.3 million, reflecting an increase of 16.5% year over year and 1.3% sequentially.

Flash revenues (5.7% of revenues) were $11.6 million, up 123.1% from the year-ago period and 11.5% from the third quarter.

Systems: Revenues from this segment were $39.1 million (19.1% of revenues), up 11.4% sequentially and 13.3% year over year.

Regional Details

Revenues generated from Taiwan (accounting for 23% of revenues), China (18%), Europe (5%), and the rest of the world (1%) were $46.9 million, $37.6 million, $11.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The respective revenues decreased 4.3%, 30.4%, 16.4% and 58.8% year over year.

Then again, revenues generated from South Korea (19%), the United States (17%), Asia Pacific (12%) and Japan (4%) were $39.2 million, $34.5 million, $25.4 million and $8.8 million, respectively. The respective revenues were up 39%, 10.2%, 161.9% and 10% year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 44.3%. Also, the Probe card segment’s gross margin was 44.1%, expanding 20 bps year over year. The Systems segment’s gross margin was 45.5%, expanding 440 bps year over year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 3.3% year over year to $49.7 million. As a percentage of total fourth-quarter revenues, the metric contracted 17 bps year over year to 24.2%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $41.2 million, up 9.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, it expanded 103 bps year over year to 20.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 25, 2021, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $276.1 million compared with $264.7 million on Sep 25, 2021.

Further, cash generated from operating activities was $38.9 million for the reported quarter, up from $34.3 million in the previous quarter.

Capital expenditure was $15.1 million, down from $20 million in the third quarter.

Further, free cash flow was $23.9 million for the fourth quarter, up from $14.4 million in the third quarter.

Guidance

FormFactor expects first-quarter 2022 revenues between $188 million and $200 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $200.1 million.

The company expects a seasonal decline in Foundry and Logic revenues and a moderate decrease in DRAM revenues.

Further, management expects non-GAAP gross margin between 44% and 47%.

On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings in the band of 35-43 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share.

