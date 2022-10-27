FormFactor (FORM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

FormFactor FORM reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 40% year over year and 47.8%, sequentially.

Revenues declined 4.8% year over year and 11.3%, sequentially, to $180.9 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

The top-line decline was attributed to weak demand for Foundry & Logic and DRAM products.

Nevertheless, strong demand for Flash and Systems remained a tailwind.

FormFactor has a negative outlook for the fourth quarter. It is expected to reflect the negative impact of the export regulations announced by the U.S. government on the sale of U.S. semiconductor technology to China. Management also expects weak demand for Foundry & Logic and DRAM probe card.

Segments in Detail

Probe card: Revenues from this segment were $139.4 million for the third quarter, down 10% year over year and 99.9%, sequentially.

Foundry & Logic (accounting for 50% of revenues) revenues were $90.6 million, down 13.5% year over year and 25.98%, sequentially.

Revenues for DRAM products (19% of revenues) were $34.9 million, reflecting a decrease of 12.3% year over year and 5.2% from the previous quarter’s level.

Flash revenues (8% of revenues) were $13.9 million, up 33.7% from the year-ago period’s level and 63.5% from the prior quarter’s level.

Systems: Revenues from this segment were $41.5 million (23% of revenues), up 18.2% year over year and 14.6%, sequentially.

Regional Details

Revenues generated from the United States (accounting for 21% of revenues), Europe (7%), Singapore (6%) and the Rest of World (2%) were $38.1 million, $11.8 million, $10.4 million and $4 million, respectively. All revenues increased 49.4%, 12.4%, 36.8% and 60% each year over year.

Revenues generated from Taiwan (20%), China (20%), South Korea (16%), Malaysia (4%) and Japan (4%) were $36.8 million, $36.7 million, $28.9 million, $6.5 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The metric from each country was down 11.5%, 28%, 0.3%, 44% and 28%, respectively, year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin contracted 700 basis points (bps) year over year to 39% in the third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2.1% year over year to $49.5 million. As a percentage of total third-quarter revenues, the metric expanded 184 bps year over year to 27.4%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $21 million, down 46.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, it contracted 889 bps year over year to 11.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 24, 2022, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $251.6 million compared with $266.3 million on Jun 25, 2022.

Cash generated from operating activities was $24.2 million for the reported quarter, down from $42.6 million in the previous quarter.

Capital expenditure was $8.91 million, down from $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow was $15.5 million for the reported quarter, down from $28.3 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

FormFactor expects fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $155 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $193.8 million.

Management expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 33% (+/- 1.5%).

On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings of 3 cents (+/- 3 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the metric is pegged at 31 cents per share.

