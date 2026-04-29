FormFactor (FORM) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 103.59

The average one-year price target for FormFactor (NasdaqGS:FORM) has been revised to $103.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of $88.63 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.80% from the latest reported closing price of $134.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 37.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.06%, an increase of 58.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.46% to 74,297K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 5,775K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%.

Bank Of America holds 2,516K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 55.36% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,081K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,886K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 1,685K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 44.44% over the last quarter.

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