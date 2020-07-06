FormFactor (FORM) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.9%

FormFactor, Inc. FORM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $24.86 to $30.41 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company recently issued an upbeat view for its fiscal second-quarter 2020 (ended Jun 27, 2020) sales on persistent strong demand.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for FormFactor. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

FormFactor currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

FormFactor, Inc. Price

FormFactor, Inc. price | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry is Synaptics Incorporated SYNA which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.