FORMFACTOR Earnings Results: $FORM Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORMFACTOR ($FORM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $189,480,000, missing estimates of $194,940,360 by $-5,460,360.

FORMFACTOR Insider Trading Activity

FORMFACTOR insiders have traded $FORM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SLESSOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $1,017,664 .

. DENNIS THOMAS ST sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $121,233

FORMFACTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of FORMFACTOR stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORMFACTOR Government Contracts

We have seen $3,600,167 of award payments to $FORM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

