FormFactor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FORM

In trading on Monday, shares of FormFactor Inc (Symbol: FORM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.01, changing hands as high as $41.47 per share. FormFactor Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORM's low point in its 52 week range is $28.58 per share, with $52.388 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.29.

