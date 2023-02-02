FormFactor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FORM

In trading on Thursday, shares of FormFactor Inc (Symbol: FORM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.50, changing hands as high as $30.52 per share. FormFactor Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.15 per share, with $44.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.37.

