Former Woodford Income Focus Fund to reopen Feb. 13 - Link

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The LF ASI Income Focus Fund, formerly the LF Woodford Income Focus Fund, is set to reopen on Feb. 13, the fund's administrator, Link Fund Solutions, said on Friday.

Responsibility for managing the fund's assets was passed to Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L after former star fund manager Neil Woodford opted to close his company, Woodford Investment Management, after being sacked by Link.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Huw Jones)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.