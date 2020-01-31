Former Woodford Income Focus Fund to reopen Feb. 13 - Link

The LF ASI Income Focus Fund, formerly the LF Woodford Income Focus Fund, is set to reopen on Feb. 13, the fund's administrator, Link Fund Solutions, said on Friday.

Responsibility for managing the fund's assets was passed to Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L after former star fund manager Neil Woodford opted to close his company, Woodford Investment Management, after being sacked by Link.

