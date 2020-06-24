Markets

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody - lawyer

Contributor
Joern Poltz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who was arrested on suspicion of falsifying the German payments firm's accounts, has been released from custody, his lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

MUNICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Former Wirecard WDIG.DE CEO Markus Braun, who was arrested on suspicion of falsifying the German payments firm's accounts, has been released from custody, his lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

German news agency dpa had earlier cited a spokeswoman at a Munich court as saying that Braun had been released after paying his bail of 5 million euros ($5.66 million) on Tuesday.

Braun was arrested after Wirecard disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Seythal)

((MichelleHannah.Martin@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5223; Reuters Messaging: MichelleHannah.Martin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular