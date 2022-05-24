US Markets

Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her job in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration on May 13, will join MSNBC cable network and streaming services this fall, the network said.

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her job in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration on May 13, will join MSNBC cable network and streaming services this fall, the network said.

Psaki, who was White House communications director for then-President Barack Obama, will also appear on NBC and special election programming for November congressional races and the 2024 presidential election, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said.

"Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," Jones said.

Psaki, 43, resumed traditional daily White House press briefings after the tradition was abandoned by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump, a Republican, had a contentious relationship with news media organizations, which he branded an "enemy of the people." By the time Trump left office in 2021, White House briefings had become sporadic. His penultimate press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, left the job after eight months during which she held no regular press briefings.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular