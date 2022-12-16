Former Volkswagen CEO Diess tapped to head Infineon supervisory board

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Herbert Diess, the former CEO of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, is to lead the supervisory board of Infineon, replacing Wolfgang Eder who is set to resign at the upcoming annual general meeting, the German chipmaker said on Friday.

Diess's appointment is subject to a confirming vote at the meeting on Feb. 16, the company said in a statement announcing the proposed changes.

It would be the 64-year-old's return to Infineon after serving as a member of the supervisory board from 2015 to 2020.

Eder, who led the supervisory board since 2019, is stepping down together with Hans-Ulrich Holdenried. He is to be replaced by Klaus Helmrich, who served as head of Siemens' Digital Industries unit until 2021.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.