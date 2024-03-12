Former Vale board member claims political influence in CEO succession

Adds more details on letter, Vale comment, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - A board member from Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA who resigned on Monday said his decision to do so came after the succession process of the firm was conducted in a "manipulated manner", according to his resignation letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, extended the term of its CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo until the end of the year, amid reports that the Brazilian government was seeking to influence the decision.

In the letter to Vale's chair, Jose Luciano Duarte Penido said the process of choosing a new CEO had "evident and nefarious political influence," also mentioning frequent and biased leaks to the press, "in clear disregard for confidentiality."

Vale, which had informed of Duarte Penido's resignation on Monday without detailing his reasons, declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

