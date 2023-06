June 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich testified on Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, CNN reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; editing by Costas Pitas)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.