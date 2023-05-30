News & Insights

US Markets

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, Carter family says

May 30, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Rosalynn Carter, former U.S. first lady and wife of former president Jimmy Carter, has dementia, the Carter family announced on Tuesday.

"She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the family said in a statement released by the Carter Center, referring to the couple's Georgia home.

Rosalynn Carter, 95, spent decades advocating to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues, the family said, adding that it hoped sharing the news of her diagnosis would "increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country."

The Carters occupied the White House during a Democratic administration from 1977 to 1981. They have been married since 1946 and have four children.

Jimmy Carter, 98, has been receiving hospice care at home instead of medical intervention, the Carter Center said in February. He has lived longer after leaving the White House than any other president in U.S. history.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.