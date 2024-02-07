News & Insights

Former UK pop star Gary Glitter, jailed for child sex crimes, denied parole

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 07, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Former British pop singer Gary Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star but was later convicted of child sex crimes, lost a bid to be released from prison on parole, officials said on Wednesday.

Glitter, 79, whose real name is Paul Gadd, rose to prominence with the hit song "Rock and Roll", and became renowned for his figure-hugging shiny silver jump suits and platform shoes.

But he was later convicted of a number of child sex abuse offences including indecently assaulting three girls and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015. He was released in February 2023 but was returned to jail the following month for breaching the conditions of his release.

Following a hearing last month, the Parole Board said it had concluded he should not be allowed out of prison.

"After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public," the Board said in a summary.

It said Gadd would be eligible for another review "in due course" but if not released would serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars until 2031.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.