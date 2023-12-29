Former UK PM Liz Truss awards honours to allies and Brexit campaigners

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, awarded some of the nation's highest honours to her political aides and allies during her brief spell in office in 2022 as well as two Brexit campaigners.

Former prime ministers such as Truss are entitled to bestow honours, including a lifetime seat in the British parliament's House of Lords, after they step down. It is not uncommon for British leaders to use their list to reward political allies.

Truss, who quit as prime minister in October 2022 after just 44 days in office as her economic policies sparked market turmoil, awarded a seat in the House of Lords, known as a peerage, to Ruth Porter, her former deputy chief of staff.

Matthew Elliott and Jon Moynihan, senior members of the 2016 Vote Leave Brexit campaign, also received peerages.

"I am delighted these champions for the conservative causes of freedom, limited government and a proud and sovereign Britain have been suitably honoured," Truss said in a statement.

Truss also awarded other honours, including Commander, Officer or Member of the Order of the British Empire, to four lawmakers who backed her campaign to become leader of the Conservative party and prime minister last year, as well as to two of her former advisers in government.

Separately, Britain recognised more than 1,200 people, including England women's soccer goalkeeper Mary Earps, in King Charles' New Year honours list, also announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Bell)

