Former UK ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid join leadership race

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Adds quotes, detail

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they werejoining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15%, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.

"It’s very straightforward why I want to do it," Hunt told the Telegraph of his plans to run. "It is because we have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election."

Javid, who is also a former finance minister, told the newspaper: "We cannot afford not to have tax cuts."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Chris Reese)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters