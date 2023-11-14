Former UK interior minister Braverman says PM Sunak's plan not working

Adds detail and quotes

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former British interior minister Suella Braverman criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership on Tuesday after he fired her, saying his plan was not working and he needed to change course urgently.

Sunak sacked Braverman after a string of controversies involving the former Home Secretary, culminating in an unauthorised article accusing police of double standards at protests.

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently," Braverman said in a letter to Sunak which she posted on X.

Braverman said it was disappointing but "for the best" that Sunak had asked her to leave government, and accused Sunak of breaking a string of policy promises.

Referring to policies on immigration, the Northern Ireland Protocol and others, she said: "You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies."

"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises."

