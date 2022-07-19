Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Contributors
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; writing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters