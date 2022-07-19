Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Adds results

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results are below:

Candidate

Fourth round votes

Rishi Sunak

118

Penny Mordaunt

92

Liz Truss

86

Kemi Badenoch

59

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; writing by William James)

