Former Uber self-driving head Levandowski agrees to plea deal over Google secrets

Paresh Dave Reuters
Anthony Levandowski, known for advancing self-driving car technology in the last decade, agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to taking sensitive documents from his former employer Google before joining rival Uber Technologies Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 (Reuters) - Anthony Levandowski, known for advancing self-driving car technology in the last decade, agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to taking sensitive documents from his former employer Google before joining rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N.

He will serve no more than 30 months in prison as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in one of the most well-known corporate disputes in recent Silicon Valley history.

"Mr. Levandowski accepts responsibility and is looking forward to resolving this matter," his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, said in a statement.

The U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

