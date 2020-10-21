DPCM Capital, a blank check company targeting North American technology businesses, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman and CEO Emil Michael, who is most widely known for his former role as Chief Business Officer of ridesharing giant Uber. While at Uber, Michael managed the company's China and Russia operations, raised nearly $15 billion of investor capital, and created key partnerships with established global corporations such as American Express, AT&T, Toyota, and others. DPCM Capital intends to target North American technology businesses with enterprise values between $1 billion and $2 billion.



DPCM Capital plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol XPOA.U. UBS Investment Bank acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Former Uber executive's SPAC DPCM Capital prices upsized $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.