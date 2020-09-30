Former UAW president pleads guilty to embezzling union funds

DETROIT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Wednesday pleaded guilty to trying to embezzle union funds.

Williams, 67, was charged last month by federal prosecutors in Detroit with conspiring with other union officials to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in UAW funds.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman)

