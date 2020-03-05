Former UAW president charged in U.S. corruption probe

Adds details from charging documents, attempt to reach Jones' attorney for comment

Detroit, March 5 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday with embezzling more than $1 million as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has raised the specter of the federal government taking over the labor union.

Jones was charged in an information, a court document typically used when the government has reached a plea deal with a defendant. J. Bruce Maffeo, a lawyer for Jones, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The documents were unsealed on Thursday, but previously filed.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.

Federal officials will hold a press conference at 130 pm ET on Thursday in Detroit.

The charging of Jones and other senior UAW leaders has shaken the union and led General Motors Co GM.N to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.

