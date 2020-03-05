Former UAW president charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say 'charged' and not 'indicted'

Detroit, March 5 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday for embezzlement as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has shaken the union and led General Motors Co GM.N to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.

The charges against Jones included embezzling more than $1 million.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

