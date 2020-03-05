US Markets

Former UAW president charged in spreading U.S. corruption probe

Contributor
Nick Carey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday for embezzlement as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has shaken the union and led General Motors Co to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say 'charged' and not 'indicted'

Detroit, March 5 (Reuters) - Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was charged on Thursday for embezzlement as part of a U.S. corruption probe that has shaken the union and led General Motors Co GM.N to file a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

Jones resigned his post and UAW membership in November after the union removed him from office, as U.S. prosecutors widened a criminal investigation into illegal payoffs.

The charges against Jones included embezzling more than $1 million.

A spokesman for the UAW could not immediately be reached to comment.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 636 8837;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular