News & Insights

US Markets

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82, says family

Credit: REUTERS/YANA PASKOVA

March 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by Dan Whitcomb for Reuters ->

Adds family statement paragraphs 1-2, background paragraphs 3-4

March 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman has died at the 82 after suffering complications from a fall, his family said on Wednesday.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed," the statement said. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

Lieberman was the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president in the 2000 election, which was won by Republican George W. Bush.

Lieberman's funeral was set for Friday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.