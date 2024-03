March 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. senator and vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman has died at the 82, according to media reports.

Lieberman died from complications from a fall, Punchbowl News reported in a social media post on X, citing family.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dan Whitcomb)

