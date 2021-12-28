US Markets

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who served in the Senate from 1987 to 2017, has died, Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who served in the Senate from 1987 to 2017, has died, Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends," Schumer said. "He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular