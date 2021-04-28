Bitcoin

Former U.S. Regulator Joins Square To Lead Bitcoin Policy

Contributor
Sujha Sundararajan Bitcoin Magazine
Published

Cash App operator Square has hired a former U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president to lead its Bitcoin policy.

Payments giant Square, which supports Bitcoin development through its branch Square Crypto and offers BTC to retail investors through Cash App, has added Julie Stitzel, the former vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, to lead its Bitcoin policy unit.

Stitzel will be leading teams within Cash App on the “evolving bitcoin policy sphere,” a Square spokesperson told CoinDesk.

“[Stitzel] will help Square advance our strategic and long-term thinking on crypto issues and will help drive education and engagement with outside parties who work in this space,” the spokesperson said.

Square wants to continue to “support broader adoption and awareness of bitcoin,” the firm’s CFO Amrita Ahuja said in an interview recently. Square has a significant amount of bitcoin held on its balance sheet, accumulating more than 8,000 BTC as of February.

Square’s hire is one in a growing trend of U.S. financial regulators are getting more involved with Bitcoin recently. For instance, Brian Brooks — often referred to as the “CryptoComptroller — who led the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) under President Donal Trump, joined cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s U.S. arm as its new chief executive earlier this year.

Such regulatory experts entering the Bitcoin arena could possibly strengthen Bitcoin-focused company’s regulatory compliance as well as leverage their previous government experience in the much more lucrative private sector. Square, which is betting big on bitcoin, will evaluate its strategy “on an ongoing basis based as to how the bitcoin ecosystem evolves,” Ahuja told Fobes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Bitcoin Videos

    See more videos

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Bitcoin

    Explore

    Most Popular