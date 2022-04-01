Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo arrested on suspected DWI -reports

April 1 (Reuters) - Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday, according to several media reports.

The incident happened at a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina while Solo was driving her two children, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to a request for details on the arrest.

A statement posted to 40-year-old Solo's Twitter account and attributed to her counsel, Rich Nichols, addressed the incident.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," the statement read.

Solo, widely considered as one of the greatest female goalkeeper's to play the game, helped the U.S. team win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup during her career.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

