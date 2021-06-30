US Markets

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died -family

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

