Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died -family

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

