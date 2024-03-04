News & Insights

Former Twitter execs including ex-CEO Agrawal sue Musk for over $128 mln in severance, WSJ reports

March 04, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The other plaintiffs are Ned Segal, Twitter's former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel, according to the report.

The executives, who led the company during a lengthy and at times hostile takeover process in which they sued the billionaire to follow through with the acquisition after Musk changed his mind, say Musk fired them citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, which they deny, the WSJ reported.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

US Markets
Reuters
