US Markets

Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for governor of Arkansas - source

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans on Monday to run for governor of Arkansas, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans on Monday to run for governor of Arkansas, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

Sanders will announce on video her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election, the source added.

The current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Sanders served as Trump's second press secretary, having replaced Sean Spicer in 2017. She resigned in 2019 to return home to Arkansas.

The 38-year-old Sanders is the daughter of Republican former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. She left the White House on good terms with Trump and supported his failed re-election bid.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Peter Cooney)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular