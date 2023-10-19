Former Trump lawyer Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case on Thursday, according to a court proceeding.

Powell pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone)

