Former Trump lawyer Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case on Thursday, according to a court proceeding.
Powell pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone)
