Former Trump Lawyer Calls Ex-President's Sons' Testimony 'Fundamentally Flawed...Comical' In New York Fraud Trial: 'They Deflect And They Lie'

Donald Trump‘s former attorney, Michael Cohen, on Thursday, weighed in on the former president’s New York fraud trial and the testimonies given by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened: In an interview on MSNBC, Cohen described the brothers’ testimonies as “fundamentally flawed.”

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified that they had no involvement in the fraudulent manipulation of documents to inflate their father’s business value. Their testimonies took place in a New York courtroom where they denied involvement in the dubious valuations that now threaten their father’s real estate business.

Eric Trump claimed ignorance of the financial statements used to secure loans and insurance for the company. However, his credibility was questioned when state lawyer Andrew Amer presented evidence of his involvement in financial discussions.

Donald Trump Jr. shifted the blame onto accountants, claiming they had more detailed knowledge of the situation than he did. Yet, trial evidence shows that both sons signed statements confirming they provided accurate information to Mazars, the accounting firm that prepared the financial statements.

"It is so fundamentally flawed that it's comical… It was more of a comedy than anything," Cohen said of the brothers’ testimony.

“They deflect and they lie,” he added.

Cohen also launched strong criticism against the former president, calling him “dangerous” for American democracy.

“You must listen to what Donald Trump says. He’s not just speaking, you know, boldly and blindly. He’s telling you exactly what’s on his mind — probably foolish — but he is telling us what’s on his mind, and more importantly, what he intends to do. So when he says that on day one, if he wins, he’s going to rewrite the Constitution, he’s not joking. He thinks that he can rewrite the Constitution,” Cohen said.

“And if somehow because of all of the sycophants that are there, he manages at least to delay or to get a hold of the full power of the United States government by taking the power away from the judiciary and the legislative and conveying it upon the executive branch, I’m telling you, that’s what he thinks he can do. And that’s what he will try to do. He is by far the single most dangerous thing to happen to American democracy, maybe in the United States’ history.”

Why It Matters: Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump, his sons, and the company inflated asset values fraudulently. The trial is primarily concerned with determining damages. Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing and has launched numerous attacks against Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case forward.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump being able to conduct business in the state of New York in the future.

Donald Trump himself is scheduled to testify in the trial on Nov. 6.

