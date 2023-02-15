Former Trump Chief of Staff Meadows subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe- CNN

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mark Meadows, a former Chief of Staff to ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed as part of a probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Smith’s office wants documents and testimony related to Jan. 6, and Meadows received the subpoena in January, the report added.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

