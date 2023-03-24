Former Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe -ABC

March 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected former president Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege and ordered his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and other aides to testify before a grand jury probing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.