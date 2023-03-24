US Markets

Former Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe -ABC

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

March 24, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected former president Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege and ordered his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and other aides to testify before a grand jury probing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.