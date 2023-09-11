Former Trump aide Meadows files appeal to move Georgia election case to federal court -filing

News & Insights

September 11, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mark Meadows, a former aide to Donald Trump who was charged in Georgia with trying to overturn the former U.S. president's 2020 election loss, has appealed a judge's ruling denying his bid to move the case to federal court, a court filing showed on Monday.

