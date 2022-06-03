US Markets

Former Trump adviser Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress -Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress related to the House of Representatives investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday.

