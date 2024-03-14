Former Treasury Secretary Mnuchin putting together investors to buy TikTok, CNBC reports

March 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is putting together an investor group to try to buy TikTok, he told CNBC on Thursday.

His comment comes just a day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would give the short-video app's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets or face a ban.

TikTok had called the bill a "ban" and urged senators to listen to their constituents before taking any action.

"I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. "It's a great business and I'm going to put together a group to buy TikTok," he said.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Wednesday that the company will exercise its legal rights to prevent a ban.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.