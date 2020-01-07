US Markets

Former Toronto pastor sentenced to 15 years in wife's drowning death

Denise Paglinawan
TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A former pastor from Toronto was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted in the drowning death of his 20-week pregnant wife.

Found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last year, Philip Grandine faces almost 12 years in prison with three years' credit for time spent in custody.

His lawyer, Amit Thakore, told Reuters he feels Grandine's sentence was higher than what the case law suggests, which he said is a range of five to seven years.

Karissa Grandine, 29, drowned in the couple's bathtub in October 2011.

Justice Faye McWatt found that Karissa Grandine was affected by the drug her husband Philip Grandine secretly administered to her, causing her to not protect herself from drowning when she got in the bathtub.

