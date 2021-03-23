Former Top Japanese Regulator Joins Crypto Exchange DeCurret as Advisor

Cryptocurrencies

Toshihide Endo, former commissioner of Japan's Financial Services Agency and advisor to the DeCurret cryptocurrency exchange.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret has appointed the nation’s former top financial regulator, Toshihide Endo, as a special advisor.

  • In an announcement on Monday, DeCurret said Endo will join the exchange on April 1 to advise on its management policies and strategy for digital currency-related business.
  • Prior to joining the exchange, Endo was commissioner of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) from 2018 to 2020, supervising Japan’s financial and banking industry, including the cryptocurrency sector.
  • He had held other roles at the FSA since 2014, and before that a number of other senior positions within regulatory bodies stretching back to 1988.
  • In an interview with Reuters 2018, Endo said he had, “no intention to curb (the crypto industry) excessively,” and aims to strike a balance between safeguarding clients and promoting technological innovation.
  • Last year, DeCurret hosted a study group with three major banks looking at developing a digital payment system to address concerns about cryptocurrencies.

