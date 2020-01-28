Former Tinder COO to replace Mandy Ginsberg as Match Group CEO

Tinder-owner Match Group said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Mandy Ginsberg was stepping down after 14 years and would be replaced by her long-time deputy Sharmistha Dubey, sending its shares down 1.6% after the bell.
