Former Texas detective suspected in shooting apprehended, police say

April 19 (Reuters) - Texas authorities on Monday apprehended a former sheriff's detective suspected of fatally shooting three people at an apartment complex in Austin a day earlier, police said.

Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident at about 7 a.m. following two 911 emergency calls about a "suspicious person" walking on a rural street near U.S. 290, said Police Chief Ryan Phipps of Manor, Texas, about 15 miles (24 km) northeast of Austin.

"He was armed with a pistol in his waistband," Phipps said. "He complied with verbal instructions. There was no resistance."

In an apparent domestic dispute, two women and a man were shot dead shortly before noon on Sunday, police said.

Broderick, a former detective with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which is based in Austin, the state's capital, was placed on administrative leave last June after being charged with sexual assault of a child, local media reported at the time.

