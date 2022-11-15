US Markets
TSLA

Former Tesla Australia director pleads guilty to insider trading

November 15, 2022 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Tejaswi Marthi for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Wednesday a former director of Tesla Inc TSLA.O Australian unit pleaded guilty to insider trading after U.S.-based Piedmont Lithium PLL.O had signed a supply deal with the electric vehicle maker in 2020.

Tesla and Piedmont Lithium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

