Former Tesla Australia director pleads guilty to insider trading

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate watchdog said on Wednesday a former director of Tesla Inc TSLA.O Australian unit pleaded guilty to insider trading after U.S.-based Piedmont Lithium PLL.O had signed a supply deal with the electric vehicle maker in 2020.

Tesla and Piedmont Lithium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

